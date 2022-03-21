ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The “Outlaw Music Festival” is making its way to the Walmart AMP this summer, bringing an elite company of musicians, including Willie Nelson & Family, Brothers Osborne, Steve Earle & the Dukes, and Allison Russell.

The festival will be on July 1 as part of the Cox Concert Series. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. and music starts at 5:40 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, March 25 at noon with prices ranging from $39.50 to $135.50 plus fees. Tickets can be purchased in-person at the Walton Arts Center or AMP box offices, online at amptickets.com, or by calling 479-443-5600.

Fast Track for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added to your order for $10 each. Ticket add-ons will only be delivered by mail. Patrons will receive tickets and vouchers for add-ons within 30 days prior to the show date via the delivery method selected at checkout.