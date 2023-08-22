LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Locals will be able to enjoy margaritas and mojitos at a new Mexican restaurant opening in the River Market District this September.

Officials with Moses Tucker Partners announced Monday that the owners of Cinco de Mayo and Mojitos & Margaritas Grill & Bar have teamed up to open La Chingada in early September.

The restaurant will be located at 313 President Clinton Avenue, which was home to The Library Kitchen + Lounge before its closing.

Restaurant owners Jose Valadez and Veronica Mayorga said the 5,500 square foot restaurant will offer a variety of Mexican dishes like margaritas, mojitos and a wide range of tequilas from across Mexico. They will also offer brunch, lunch and dinner.

The restaurant will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m., with extended evening hours on the weekend.

The restaurant will join others in downtown Little Rock such as The Flying Saucer, Cache Restaurant, Stickyz Rock’n’Roll Chicken Shack, Flying Fish and Sonny Williams Steak Room.