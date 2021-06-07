Newsboys bring their Step Into The Light Tour to Simmons Bank Arena on November 18

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Christian music group Newsboys will bring their Step Into The Light Tour to Simmons Bank Arena on November 18.

The 17-city tour will also include special guests Mandisa, We Are Messengers, Cade Thompson and Adam Agee.

Newsboys lead singer Michael Tait said he’s excited to entertain a live audience again after a nearly 15-month pause.

“The last 15 or so months that we have had to spend away from live audiences across this great nation has been the longest break away from our fans in our entire career,” Tait said. “It has definitely caused us to reflect on the amazing opportunities to minister and entertain people, and now we look forward to sharing new music and lyrics about God’s continual love for all of us.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 11 at 11 a.m. Ticket prices range from $15 to $89.75 plus service charges and can be purchased at the Simmons Bank Arena Box Office or on Ticketmaster.