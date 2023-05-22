ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart AMP has announced past One-Direction band member, Niall Horan, to bring his tour THE SHOW on Wednesday, June 17, 2024.

Presale tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, May 30. Tickets for the public will go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 2, according to a press release.

Gate times and music times will be announced at a later date, the press release states.

Ticket information can be found at WaltonArtsCenter.org. or calling 479-443-5600. You can also get tickets at the Walmart AMP Box Office from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. or the Walton Arts Center Box Office from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays.