HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Actor, rapper, comedian, and television host Nick Cannon is welcoming his ninth child into the world, according to TMZ.

The child’s mother, Lanisha Cole, announced the surprise birth of the baby girl, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, in an Instagram post.

Cole is a model and actress best known for appearing as a rotating model on “The Price Is Right” from 2003-2010.

Cannon welcomed his eighth child a little over a month ago in late July, having a baby boy with model Bri Tiesi.

TMZ also announced in June that Cannon is expecting a child in October with Abby De La Rosa, their third together.

In an Instagram post in August, Cannon announced he is expecting a child with former beauty pageant winner Brittany Bell, also their third together.

In a post speaking on the birth of his ninth child, Cannon spoke directly to critics of his large family with the following statement.

“I’ve given up on attempting to define myself for the world or society but instead I’m doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite being God ordained me to be. Hopefully I can teach Onyx the same, to not let others shame or ridicule her with their outside opinions, because when they do they are only projecting their own harsh experiences, pain and social programming onto her unblemished beauty. As we all know I am not easily triggered and have quite tough skin and have always been an open book but not everyone in my family has that same level of strength. So I pray and ask others to please project all criticism and cynicism towards me and not the loving and precious mothers of my children. @MissLanishaCole is one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls I’ve ever witnessed, and only deserves to revel in this moment of blissful joy of motherhood. Please give her that. She is so loving and pure hearted. As for me, if you are truly concerned during this time of Spiritual Warfare, my inner struggles with self, mental wellness and physical health concerns… Just continue to pray for me and my entire family that God will grant us peace that surpasses all understanding.” Cannon’s Instagram post

Cannon is best known for his hosting work on “America’s Got Talent,” “The Masked Singer” and “Wild ‘n Out.” He also starred in the movie “Drumline” and was married to Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Mariah Carey from 2008 to 2016.