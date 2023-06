Nickelback performs at the Juno Awards on Sunday, April 1, 2012, in Ottawa, Ontario. (AP Photo/Arthur Mola)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Nickelback will be bringing their “Get Rollin’” tour to North Little Rock in a few months.

The band, along with guests Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross, will be playing at Simmons Bank Arena on Sep. 25.

The show will kick off at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $40 and go on sale starting Tuesday, June 13 at 10 a.m.

For more information on the show, visit SimmonsBankArena.com.