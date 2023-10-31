NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The cold weather is not stopping homeowners in North Little Rock from decorating their home for Halloween.

Jeremy and Valerie Hitchcock said they decorate their home every year for spooky season because they love to see the reactions from their neighbors, community members and, most of all, trick-or-treaters.

“I do it for the kids, I do it for the grandmas that tell me they have Halloween in their heart,” Hitchcock said.

The Hitchcocks say their love of Halloween goes back to when they were young.

“I have loved Halloween my whole life since my mom dressed me in toilet paper rolls as a mummy,” Jeremy Hitchcock said.

“As a kid growing up in the 80s it was a big deal,” Valerie Hitchcock said.

Jeremy Hitchcock said he began to start putting up his decorations in the beginning of August. Some of the decorations are as tall as 12 to 14 feet.

Hitchcock said all of the decorations that they have bought over the years were costly.

“A little close to $10,000 of decorations in this yard,” Valerie Hitchcock said.

She added that some of the decorations are handmade.

“This cemetery fence, I built that this year,” she said. “A couple of 3 a.m. nights of putting that together.”

They both hope the tradition they started years ago inspires every child and family that comes by during Halloween.

“They’re going to remember that and they’re either going to like Halloween or they don’t and hopefully they do,” Hitchcock said.