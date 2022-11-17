NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – One woman from North Little Rock struck it big without even having to leave her house to buy a ticket.

Kyra McTyer won $170,000 from the Natural State Jackpot after she purchased her ticket on the Jackpocket phone app.

McTyer didn’t believe it when she saw that she won.

“I was thinking, ‘Oh, I won like a hundred bucks,” McTyer said. “Then when I opened the text, I had to look at it four times to see that all the numbers matched. And then I was like, ‘Oh, my God!’”

The winner said she is thinking 2022 might be her lucky year.

“It’s funny because my boyfriend and I won $50,000 off a scratch-off ticket in June, and I got promoted at work this year, too,” McTyer said.

McTyer said she heard about the Jackpocket app on Facebook and decided to give it a shot.

“I saw where people were winning from it so I knew it was legit,” McTyer said.

The Natural State Jackpot last had a winner on Jackpocket in June when a Pine Bluff woman won the record $520,000 prize.

The Natural State Jackpot for Thursday night’s drawing is $65,000. Drawings happen Monday through Friday at 8 p.m.

For more information about the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery and the Natural State Jackpot go to MyArkansasLottery.com. More information about Jackpocket can be found at Jackpocket.com.