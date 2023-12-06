FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A small business owner in northwest Arkansas is taking part in a cookie decorating challenge on the Food Network.

Danielle Henderson is the owner of Rollin’ in the Dough Cookies and will be appearing on the “Christmas Cookie Challenge” next week.

Henderson has been decorating cookies since 2019 and was approached by the network through her Instagram page.

She says the appearance means a whole lot more than being in front of a camera.

“Being a part of the competition was more so important just for representation. You don’t really see a lot of black cookie decorators. So just being able to represent that,” said Henderson.

Henderson says one thing she learned about being on the show was to slow down and enjoy what you love doing.

The episode Henderson will appear on will air on December 14th at 8 p.m. on Food Network.