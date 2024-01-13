HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Racetrack enthusiasts will have to stick with the slot machines on Sunday as the winter weather sweeps in.

On Saturday, Oaklawn officials said in a release the track has made the decision to cancel the races on Sunday due to freezing temperatures and snow forecasted.

The hotel, resort and casino will remain open, according to Oaklawn representatives.

For those still wanting in on the horse racing action, Oaklawn Anywhere is a downloadable app through the racetrack that allows bettors to continue to bet on other races outside the state, according to the track’s website.

To learn more about Oaklawn’s racing schedule, visit Oaklawn.com.