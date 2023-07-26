HAZEN, Ark. – Millions of viewers across the country will soon be getting to know Arkansas law enforcement live on their televisions.

The City of Hazen is making its debut with camera crews from On Patrol: Live this weekend for the REELZ show’s 100th broadcast.

A couple of months ago a New York producer visited Hazen for the first time after seeing what they do week after week online.

According to Hazen Police Chief Brad Taylor, the producer loved the town so much, that now Hazen will be a spot they are filming Wednesday and Thursday concluding with two live nights Friday and Saturday.

Arkansas is already quite infamous with the show’s fanbase, OP Nation, for its high-speed chases. “The Crime of the Night” segment features Arkansas so regularly that when hosts announce where the crime came from the words “You’ve guessed it. Arkansas” have become a slogan. But during the last weekend of July, instead of video submissions, Chief Taylor said live camera crews will be showing things from a new perspective.

“Normally we’re by ourselves. We’re rural Arkansas, and putting two or three people in the car will be different. The cameras won’t be any different,” Taylor said.

Hazen police are used to body cameras and dash cameras recording everything when the lights and sirens turn on, but going live will be something new.

“That’s the nervous part about it. What are people going to think about you? What are people going to say about your southern accent?”, Taylor said.

Each Friday and Saturday night, On Patrol: Live rides along with multiple law enforcement agencies from coast to coast. For its 100th episode, there will be 10 agencies. When it comes to picking them, the show FAQ page said “showing the nation’s rich regional diversity is fundamental.”

“A lot of people think Arkansas is about those high-speed chases, and hopefully we get to show them some good community policing and the way we treat people in Arkansas,” Taylor said.

The chief stated he knows this is an opportunity to show the whole country what Arkansas is all about, and he’s hoping people learn as much from Hazen as he’s learned and been entertained for the first 90+ episodes he’s seen.

“Check out On Patrol. Watch it. Just look at the way the different places operate. Watch how police interact with these people,” Taylor encouraged.

The live crews from On Patrol: Live show a wide variety of situations. One moment might be a ticket writer or an accident worker followed by an officer trying to save somebody’s life from a trapped vehicle to a counselor talking someone down.

According to On Patrol: Live’s cable network REELZ, 6.8 million people watched On Patrol: Live within the first month of its debut in August 2022. Tayor said for the moment the plan is for Hazen police to only be live on the show for the 100th broadcast weekend.