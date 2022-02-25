ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart AMP announced Friday OneRepublic will be performing with NEEDTOBREATHE as part of their “Never Ending Summer” tour on August 9.

According to an AMP press release, the show is part of the Cox Concert Series and will start at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. with prices ranging from $35-$149.50 plus fees.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 479-443-5600, visiting amptickets.com, or in person at the Walton Arts Center and AMP box offices.

Early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added on to orders for $10 each. Ticket add-ons will only be delivered by mail.

Patrons will receive their tickets and add-ons within 30 days prior to the show date via the delivery method selected at checkout.