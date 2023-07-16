HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Texas country music singer Pat Green will be playing a free concert on Saturday, March 16 to kick off the First Ever 21st Annual World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Hot Springs.

Green is the second celebrity announced for the 2024 edition of the parade, which will feature “Yellowstone” star Forrie J. Smith as the parade starter. In 2023, the parade’s Grand Marshal was country singer Justin Moore.

Visit Hot Springs CEO Steve Arrison said that the concert by Green will be a great way to start the weekend.

“Pat’s had more recognizable hits than you can shake a stick at, and he will be a great start to St. Pat’s weekend,” Arrison said. “St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Sunday next year, so we decided to open the weekend on Saturday with a free concert on Bridge Street.”

The World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade annually attracts more than 30,000 fans from across the country to Bridge Street, which Ripley’s Believe It or Not declared the World’s Shortest Street in Everyday Use.

For the latest on the 2024 edition of the festival, head to ShortestStPats.com