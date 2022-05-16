NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Paw Patrol Live! is bringing The Great Pirate Adventure to the Simmons Bank Arena this summer.

The hit Nickelodeon show will bring four action-packed, music-filled productions with shows at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28.

Arena officials said that the performances will include an interactive live stage show that encourages audiences to learn pirate catchphrases, dance the pirate boogie and help follow the treasure map and solve picture puzzles throughout the mission.

Paw Patrol Live! is the newest family-friendly show to visit the arena, which has also hosted performances from Disney On Ice and Baby Shark Live in 2022.

Tickets for all four shows go on-sale Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at PawPatrolLive.com or at SimmonsBankArena.com.