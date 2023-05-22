NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Peppa Pig’s Sing-Along Party! Tour will be making its way to Simmons Bank Arena Nov. 16.

The event brings an interactive production and a night full of singing, dancing and puddle jumping as Peppa, George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig sing along to some of their favorite songs.

Stephen Shaw, tour producer and co-president of Round Room Live, said that the aim of the tour is to bring a memorable experience for all of Peppa’s fans.

“We are incredibly excited to bring Peppa and her family back to the stage with this brand new show,” Shaw said. “Peppa is such a beloved character and we’re proud to continue to offer new, engaging, and memorable experiences for Peppa fans all over the world.”

Tickets to the event go up for pre-sale on Wednesday, May 31 and general public tickets go on-sale Friday, June 2 at 10 a.m.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit PeppapigLiveUS.com or SimmonsBankArena.com.