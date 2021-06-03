Performances return to the Little Rock Metro starting Friday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Concerts and family events are making their way back to the Little Rock metro as the COVID-19 public health emergency ends in the Natural State.
Simmons Bank Arena is preparing to welcome the “In Real Life Comedy Tour” featuring Mike Epps, Mark Curry, DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Kountry Wayne on Friday.
The last show at the arena was the Professional Bull Riders on March 6 and 7.
During the nearly 13-month closure, three shows were rescheduled and 13 were cancelled.
Throughout the summer, the capital city will welcome comedians, country music stars, children’s shows, rock bands and professional bull riding.
Here are the list of performances happening in the Little Rock area this summer:
In Real Life Comedy Tour- Friday, June 4- Simmons Bank Arena
Jamey Johnson and Whiskey Myers- Sunday, June 20- First Security Amphitheater
Disney on Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party- Wednesday, June 23 – Sunday, June 27- Simmons Bank Arena
Celtic Throne- Monday, June 28 – Robinson Performance Hall
Blippi the Musical- Tuesday, August 3- Simmons Bank Arena
ZZ Top- Tuesday, August 3- First Security Amphitheater
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit- Wednesday, August 4- First Security Amphitheater
Ashley McBryde- Saturday, August 7- Robinson Performance Hall
The Greatest Hits of Foreigner- Sunday, August 8- Simmons Bank Arena
PBR- Saturday, August 14- Simmons Bank Arena
WWE Smackdown- Friday, August 27- Simmons Bank Arena
For more information and to purchase tickets for any of the events above, visit Ticketmaster.