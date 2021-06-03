Performances return to the Little Rock Metro starting Friday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Concerts and family events are making their way back to the Little Rock metro as the COVID-19 public health emergency ends in the Natural State.

Simmons Bank Arena is preparing to welcome the “In Real Life Comedy Tour” featuring Mike Epps, Mark Curry, DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Kountry Wayne on Friday.

The last show at the arena was the Professional Bull Riders on March 6 and 7.

During the nearly 13-month closure, three shows were rescheduled and 13 were cancelled.

Throughout the summer, the capital city will welcome comedians, country music stars, children’s shows, rock bands and professional bull riding.

Here are the list of performances happening in the Little Rock area this summer:

In Real Life Comedy Tour- Friday, June 4- Simmons Bank Arena

Jamey Johnson and Whiskey Myers- Sunday, June 20- First Security Amphitheater

Disney on Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party- Wednesday, June 23 – Sunday, June 27- Simmons Bank Arena

Celtic Throne- Monday, June 28 – Robinson Performance Hall

Blippi the Musical- Tuesday, August 3- Simmons Bank Arena

ZZ Top- Tuesday, August 3- First Security Amphitheater

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit- Wednesday, August 4- First Security Amphitheater

Ashley McBryde- Saturday, August 7- Robinson Performance Hall

The Greatest Hits of Foreigner- Sunday, August 8- Simmons Bank Arena

PBR- Saturday, August 14- Simmons Bank Arena

WWE Smackdown- Friday, August 27- Simmons Bank Arena

For more information and to purchase tickets for any of the events above, visit Ticketmaster.