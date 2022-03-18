HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – A Hot Springs St. Patrick’s Day tradition came rolling back with a bang on Thursday.

Attendees of the “First-Ever 19th Annual World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade” packed the parade route along Bridge Street decked in their finest green.

Aside from participating in a shared love of St. Patrick’s Day, most attendees were there to see Grand Marshal Cheech Marin and Parade Starter Danny Trejo.

The green-clad party-goers welcomed back the event after two years of it being canceled due to the COVD-19 pandemic.

The fun is set to continue Friday night with a concert by ’90s favorites Sugar Ray. For more details, head to ShortestStPats.com.