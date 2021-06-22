Pitbull coming to the Walmart AMP in September

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart AMP has announced that Pitbull will be performing in September.

Pitbull will be bringing his I Feel Good Tour on Wednesday, September 8, with gates opening at 7 p.m. with the music beginning at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 25, and range from $39.95 to $499.95 plus applicable fees. Purchase tickets by calling 479-443-5600, visiting www.amptickets.com or in-person at the Walmart AMP Box Office. AMP Box Office hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on weekdays.

The global superstar will pull out all of the stops as he delivers a set loaded with instantly recognizable smashes and surprises. In addition, he’ll be performing new music from his forthcoming English album on stage for the first time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories