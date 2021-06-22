Pitbull coming to the Walmart AMP in September

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart AMP has announced that Pitbull will be performing in September.

Pitbull will be bringing his I Feel Good Tour on Wednesday, September 8, with gates opening at 7 p.m. with the music beginning at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 25, and range from $39.95 to $499.95 plus applicable fees. Purchase tickets by calling 479-443-5600, visiting www.amptickets.com or in-person at the Walmart AMP Box Office. AMP Box Office hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on weekdays.

The global superstar will pull out all of the stops as he delivers a set loaded with instantly recognizable smashes and surprises. In addition, he’ll be performing new music from his forthcoming English album on stage for the first time.