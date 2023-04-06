CONWAY, Ark. – Officials announced plans for the May 5-7 Toad Suck Daze festival in Conway on Thursday.

The announcement included a $100,000 charitable contribution, headline performance announcements and changes to festival programming. The announcements were made by presenting sponsors Baptist Health, Chris Crain Hyundai and Crain Genesis of Conway.

Officials said the $100,000 was the largest amount given in five years. Currently, $65,000 is being distributed between the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, Conway Downtown Partnership, Arkansas Shakespeare Theater, Conway Symphony Orchestra, Reynold Performance Main Stage Series and college scholarships for Faulkner County students.

Toad Suck Daze announcement check presentation, April 6, 2023

Conway Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Brad Lacy said additional contribution announcements would be made closer to the festival dates.

“We’re not finished,” said Lacy. “We’re excited to continue telling the story of the festival’s mission in the coming weeks. Expect more giving that builds our region’s access to education and celebrates our culture and history.”

Festival sponsors Acxiom, Gainwell Technologies, and First Arkansas Bank & Trust joined in the sponsorship presentation.

The Friday night main headline entertainment would be stand-up comedy this year, a first for the festival. Nashville-based comic Dusty Slay will headline the lineup.

Saturday’s music headliner is Grammy-nominated country singer-songwriter Hailey Whitters.

Other festival features will be the Museum of Discovery Tinkerfest and a meet and greet with ArkansasPBS kids characters.

Additional entertainment is listed on the festival website and Facebook page.