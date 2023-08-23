BATESVILLE, Ark. – Movie lovers in Batesville will have a chance to see two newly-released films this weekend, all at no cost.

Pluto TV will host a free movie weekend at the Batesville’s Melba Theater Friday and Saturday, giving away tickets to screenings of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Elemental.

The Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny screening will be Friday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. The Elemental screening will be Saturday, Aug. 26 at 3 p.m. Doors will open one hour before showtime.

Tickets are first come, first served at the theater, located at 115 West Main Street. There will also be merchandise from Pluto TV and popcorn for attendees.

Pluto TV is hosting their free movie weekend in support of independent movie theaters. The free streaming service has partnered with 16 independent and family-run theaters to show support for local communities and film.