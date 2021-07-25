Porsche 928 from ‘Risky Business’ heads to auction

A 1979 Porsche 928 used during filming of “Risky Business” is set to go under the hammer at Barrett-Jackson’s inaugural sale in Houston, Texas, which starts September 18.

If you were of movie-going age in the early 1980s, there’s a good chance you saw the movie in theaters (and no doubt you’ve seen it by now on VHS or DVD). While the plot and story may have been replaced in your memory banks, there’s a good chance you’ll remember three things.

First, it was the breakthrough movie for a young actor by the name of Tom Cruise; second, Rebecca De Mornay may well have been the hottest woman on the planet when the movie was filmed; and third, the Porsche 928 was seriously quick by early 1980s standards.

We’re sure Risky Business did more to boost 928 sales than any car review ever penned, and now you can own the very same Porsche 928 that appeared on screen.

Three driveable 928s were used to film Risky Business, while a stripped-out example was the one rolled into Lake Michigan. This one, which bears the VIN 9289201213 and actually left the factory with green paint, is the only known and documented Risky Business survivor, and was used for the bulk of the wide-shot driving scenes, including the famous chase scene. It also features signatures from some cast members, including Joe Pantoliano (Guido), Bronson Pinchot (Barry), and Curtis Armstrong (Miles).

It was sold after the shoot and was only rediscovered in the mid-2000s by Lewis Johnsen. He detailed his search for the car in the documentary, “The Quest for the RB928 (Risky Business 928).”

According to the sales listing, movie producer Jon Avnet said this particular example was the car in which Cruise learned how to drive stick. The car features a 5-speed manual sending drive from a front-mounted 4.5-liter V-8 to the rear wheels. Peak power is 219 hp, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 6.8 seconds and a top speed of 143 mph.

A search of the classifieds shows plenty of 928s for sale starting from about $20,000. Given this car’s history, we expect it to sell for much more than that. It’s not just a Porsche 928, after all; it’s the Porsche 928—and it’s set to be offered with no reserve.