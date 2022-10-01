LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Ah, fall! The crisp air, the crisp crunch of leaves under your feet, the sensation of finding the right pumpkin for the front porch display. Several farms throughout Arkansas will open to give visitors the full experience.

Here are some spots around central Arkansas:

Motley’s Pumpkin Patch, Little Rock, Sept. 24 – Oct. 30

Certainly, the pumpkin patch is the main attraction at Motley’s, but it is not the only one. Pig racing, for example, is one of the offerings. Kids can also enjoy a giant sliding board and a giant jumping pillow to work off some steam at this south Little Rock location. A gift shop and café is also on site.

Schaefers Pumpkin Patch, Mayflower, Sept. 24 – Oct. 31

Not only pumpkins but mums, corn stalks, straw, Indian corn and carving kits may also be brought home from Schaefers. The playground includes hay tunnels, swings, slides and lots of props around the facility for fall family pictures. Also included is a learning center to give some insight into farm operations. While the address is Mayflower, the location is actually out on the Lollie Bottoms, southwest of Conway and not far from the Conway airport.

Hicks Family Farms LLC, Lonoke, Oct. 1 – 31

The farm offers activities northeast of Little Rock between Cabot and Lonoke. A pumpkin patch is onsite, as is a café and farm store, a zip line, pedal carts and more. It also has a corn maze. The maze has had whimsical and fun designs over the years, beginning with its first one as a tractor pulling a wagon in 2010.

Roseberry Farms, Benton, Sept. 24 –

Just off Highway 9 in Benton, the ‘patch offers hayrides, swings, farm animals and photo opportunities. The pumpkins are priced by size, as with all the pumpkin patches listed. Concessions are also on site.

Peebles Farm Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze, Augusta, Sept. 22 to Oct. 31

This farm, east of Bald Knob off Highway 64, offers a range of activities, including a paintball range, wagon rides, a petting barnyard, and of course a 60-acre pumpkin patch. The corn maze is a total of 20 acres and has a butterfly and flower cut-out when seen from overhead. Also available is a pumpkin blaster, a tripod-mounted gun for firing pumpkins at targets.

BoBrook Farms, Roland, Oct. 1 – 31

In operation since 1994, BoBrook has a pumpkin patch and a winery. Other activities include mazes, pig races, a hayride, slides and the usual fun things that go along with picking out the right pumpkin.

Garner Homestead Family Farm, Fountain Lake, Sept. 27 – Nov. 5

In Fountain Lake, between Hot Springs and Hot Springs Village, this family farm has had a corn maze and pumpkin patch since it began receiving visitors in 2008. Since then, the family has added a petting zoo, nature trail and even a trained animal show.

Arkansas Frontier, Quitman, Oct. 1 – 31

It seems limiting to list this as a pumpkin patch. It also has historical displays of a one-room schoolhouse, native American village and dog trot house complete with costumed presenters. Adding to the historical presentations is a demonstration of gemstone mining. A playground is also on-site, as are duck races and a gerbil roll.

Family Farm Christian Day Camp, Malvern, Oct. 1 – Nov. 5

As the name implies, the camp’s primary role is as a Christian summer camp. Activities, however, are presented throughout the year, and the fall pumpkin patch is part of it. Of course, it is more than a pumpkin patch, with a petting zoo, a hayride, a slide and even fishing.

For even more fun autumnal activities in the Natural State, head to Arkansas.com/Fall.