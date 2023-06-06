ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rock band Queens of the Stone Age will be making a stop at the Walmart AMP on Sept. 26 on their “The End of Nero” tour.

The band will be joined by Viagra Boys & Jehnny Beth.

“The End Is Nero tour is an invitation from Joshua Homme, Troy Van Leeuwen, Michael Shuman, Dean Fertita and Jon Theodore to come celebrate the end of the world, which we hear is ‘in a month or two.’ They would like to encourage the obscene and the clean, the outcasts and the weirdos, and anyone and everyone in between to attend, this is where you belong. Leave your judgment at the door, bring anything and everything else,” a release from the AMP said.

Citi presales start today at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 9.

Standard ticket prices range from $34.50 to $79.50 plus applicable fees.

Tickets and add-ons can be purchased at AMPTickets.com, by calling 479-443-5600 or in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. or the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays.