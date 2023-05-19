NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – R&B artist Fantasia will be making her way to the Little Rock metro for a live performance at the Simmons Bank Arena this fall.

Fantasia is set to perform at the arena Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. R&B fans will also have a chance to see special guest Joe, who is known for his hit song “I Wanna Know.”

Arena officials announced several other events this year including the 85 South Show Live in October and The Legends of Hip Hop Tour in November.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Friday, May 26 at 10 a.m. Prices will range from $63 to $254.

For more information on events at Simons Bank Arena, visit SimmonsBankArena.com.