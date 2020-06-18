Rescheduled Memphis in May canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Organizers of Memphis in May said the event has been canceled for 2020.

The event was initially canceled and rescheduled for September 30 through October 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The difficult decision was made based on information in consultation with local health officials who advised that it would not be reasonable to host festival events as planned in 2020,” organizers said. “Our board of directors met this morning and voted to cancel the 2020 events. The health and safety of our patrons and participants is always our top priority.”

Ticket holders, teams and others who bought tickets will be refunded their money. There is also an option to use current tickets for next year’s event.

An email with more information will be sent out sometime in the next week.

The 2021 Memphis in May International Event is scheduled for April 30 to May 29.