Bikes roll through the Arlington Resort Hotel and Spa’s lobby on the 2022 Slow Roll. — Photo Courtesy of Visit Hot Springs.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – A ride through Arkansas’s oldest hotel will signal the start to a mountain bike festival in Hot Springs.

The Fifth Annual Güdrun Northwoods Mountain Bike Festival will kick off with the Slow Roll event on Nov 10.

Officials said the Slow Roll is a ride through the lobby of one of the South’s oldest hotels, the Arlington Hotel. It starts at 5 p.m. and lasts about 90 minutes.

Visit Hot Springs Trails Coordinator Traci Berry gave a breakdown of what to expect at the Slow Roll.

“The Slow Roll is a fun group ride for all ages and bicycles of all types. It’s a family favorite. You can ride your mountain bike, your road bike, your gravel bike, your cruiser bike or your EBike,” Berry said. “Folks of all ages join the ride.”

Berry said the Slow Roll will be limited to 100 entries and children under age 14 must be accompanied by a parent.

The Fifth Güdrun Festival will be held from Nov 10 to 12 at Hot Springs’ Northwood Trail System.

Those interested in signing up for the individual Güdrun events, including the Slow Roll, can do so online.