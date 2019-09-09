‘Riverdale’ to receive award from gay rights education group

This image released by The CW shows, from left, KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, and Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, in a scene from “Riverdale.” The cast and creators of “Riverdale” will receive an award from a gay rights education group for the show’s portrayal of LGBTQ relationships in a high school setting. (Diyah Pera/The CW via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The cast and creators of “Riverdale” will receive an award from a gay rights education group for the show’s portrayal of LGBTQ relationships in a high school setting.

The Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network announced Monday that “Riverdale” will be honored with its Gamechanger Award. The group cited the show’s “groundbreaking storytelling about LGBTQ relationships” as why it was chosen to receive the honor

The CW series is a modern take on the “Archie” comics characters. Its stars include KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse and Madelaine Petsch.

The group known as GLSEN was founded in 1990 to address LGBTQ issues in K-12 education.

The GLSEN Respect Awards will be bestowed at a gala in Beverly Hills, California, on Oct. 25, and will also honor Octavia Spencer .

Previous Gamechanger Award honorees include Yara Shahidi and Zendaya.