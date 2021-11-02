Robinson Center celebrates 5th Anniversary of renovation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark- The Robinson Center celebrated its fifth renovation anniversary Monday.

The Joseph Taylor Robinson Center, which serves as Little Rock’s downtown convention and cultural district, opened its doors in 1939. It reopened in 2016 after a $70 million restoration and expansion.

Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau President & CEO Gretchen Hall said that the venue’s number of events has increased due to its renovations.

“Robinson Center is one of Little Rock’s most iconic landmarks and has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 2007,” Hall said. “Its transformation has proven to attract a greater number of events and increase our destination’s performing arts profile, thus improving the quality of life for residents,” she added.

Since reopening, the performance hall has offered more than 320 performances, with more than 479,000 patrons attending ticketed events, according to a press release from LRCVB.

It’s also home to the Celebrity Attractions Broadway Series, Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, and Ballet Arkansas as well as other performances.

Take a virtual walking tour of the historic building by clicking here. For more information on events at the Robinson Center, visit its website.