Rock band KANSAS making 2022 tour stops in Fort Smith and Jonesboro

Entertainment

SAN DIEGO, CA – JULY 23: Rock band Kansas performs onstage at the “Supernatural” panel during Comic-Con International 2017 at San Diego Convention Center on July 23, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The dust in the wind will be blowing into Fort Smith in 2022.

The rock band KANSAS: Point of Know Return announced on its website it will be making a tour stop at the ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith on March 25, 2022, and Jonesboro on March 26 at First National Bank Arena.

KANSAS will be wrapping up its Point of Know Return Anniversary Tour with one final leg during the winter and spring of 2022.

Originally launched as a celebration of the 40th Anniversary of the massive hit album Point of Know Return, the band will be performing the album in its entirety.

The tour showcases classic KANSAS music including hit songs, deep cuts, fan favorites, and will include selections from the band’s latest studio album The Absence of Presence.

According to its website, Fort Smith tickets will go on sale at 9:00 a.m. October 5.

The KANSAS: Point of Know Return Anniversary Tour premiered on September 28, 2018, in Atlanta, GA.

KANSAS POINT OF KNOW RETURN ANNIVERSARY TOUR DATES

DATECITY/STATEVENUE
November 13, 2021Cedar Rapids, IAParamount Theatre
November 18, 2021Newark, OHMidland Theatre
November 19, 2021Marietta, OHPeoples Bank Theatre
November 20, 2021Marietta, OHPeoples Bank Theatre
December 3, 2021Elkhart, INThe Lerner Theatre
December 4, 2021Joliet, ILRialto Square Theatre
December 10, 2021New Bedford, MAZeiterion Performing Arts Center
December 11, 2021Lowell, MALowell Memorial Auditorium
December 16, 2021Salem, VASalem Civic Center
December 18, 2021Richmond, VAAltria Theater
December 19, 2021Tysons, VACapital One Hall
January 7, 2022Pensacola, FLSaenger Theatre
January 8, 2022Montgomery, ALThe Montgomery Performing Arts Centre
January 14, 2022Spartanburg, SCSpartanburg Memorial Auditorium
January 15, 2022Fayetteville, NCCrown Theater
January 21, 2022Fort Pierce, FLSunrise Theater
January 28, 2022Sarasota, FLVan Wezel Performing Arts Center
January 30, 2022Orlando, FLDr. Phillips Center – Steinmetz Hall
February 3, 2022Evansville, INVictory Theatre
February 5, 2022Ashland, KYParamount Arts Center
February 9, 2022El Paso, TXThe Plaza Theatre
February 11, 2022Lubbock, TXThe Buddy Holly Hall
February 12, 2022Midland, TXWagner Noël Performing Arts Center
February 16, 2022Beaumont, TXJefferson Theatre
February 17, 2022Austin, TXACL Live at The Moody Theater*
February 19, 2022McAllen, TXMcAllen Performing Arts Center
February 25, 2022Red Bank, NJCount Basie Center for the Arts
February 26, 2022Lancaster, PAAmerican Music Theatre
March 3, 2022Cleveland, OHPlayhouse Square
March 5, 2022Tiffin, OHThe Ritz Theater
March 6, 2022Saginaw, MIDOW Event Center Theater
March 11, 2022Morristown, NJMayo Performing Arts Center
March 12, 2022New Haven, CTCollege Street Music Hall
March 19, 2022Macon, GAMacon City Auditorium
March 20, 2022Athens, GAClassic Center
March 25, 2022Fort Smith, ARArcBest Performing Arts Center
March 26, 2022Jonesboro, ARFirst National Bank Arena
April 2, 2022Appleton, WIFox Cities Performing Arts Center
April 8, 2022St. Joseph, MOMissouri Theater
April 9, 2022Springfield, MOGillioz Theatre
April 14, 2022Syracuse, NYThe Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater
April 15, 2022Buffalo, NYShea’s Performing Arts Center
April 30, 2022Las Vegas, NVThe Smith Center
May 1, 2022Thousand Oaks, CABank of America Performing Arts Center
May 5, 2022San Jose, CASan Jose Civic
May 8, 2022Salem, ORElsinore Theatre
May 10, 2022Boise, IDMorrison Center
May 12, 2022Grand Junction, COThe Avalon Theatre
May 14, 2022Pueblo, COPueblo Memorial Hall
May 18, 2022Manhattan, KSMcCain Auditorium
May 20, 2022Brookings, SDSwiftel Center
May 21, 2022Fargo, NDScheels Arena

*Tickets go on sale October 15, 2021

Earlier legs of the Point of Know Return Anniversary Tour have been commemorated with the live album release Point of Know Return Live & Beyond. The live album was released on May 28, 2021, by Inside Out Music.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

