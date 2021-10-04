Rock band KANSAS making 2022 tour stops in Fort Smith and Jonesboro

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The dust in the wind will be blowing into Fort Smith in 2022.
The rock band KANSAS: Point of Know Return announced on its website it will be making a tour stop at the ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith on March 25, 2022, and Jonesboro on March 26 at First National Bank Arena.
KANSAS will be wrapping up its Point of Know Return Anniversary Tour with one final leg during the winter and spring of 2022.
Originally launched as a celebration of the 40th Anniversary of the massive hit album Point of Know Return, the band will be performing the album in its entirety.
The tour showcases classic KANSAS music including hit songs, deep cuts, fan favorites, and will include selections from the band’s latest studio album The Absence of Presence.
According to its website, Fort Smith tickets will go on sale at 9:00 a.m. October 5.
The KANSAS: Point of Know Return Anniversary Tour premiered on September 28, 2018, in Atlanta, GA.
KANSAS POINT OF KNOW RETURN ANNIVERSARY TOUR DATES
|DATE
|CITY/STATE
|VENUE
|November 13, 2021
|Cedar Rapids, IA
|Paramount Theatre
|November 18, 2021
|Newark, OH
|Midland Theatre
|November 19, 2021
|Marietta, OH
|Peoples Bank Theatre
|November 20, 2021
|Marietta, OH
|Peoples Bank Theatre
|December 3, 2021
|Elkhart, IN
|The Lerner Theatre
|December 4, 2021
|Joliet, IL
|Rialto Square Theatre
|December 10, 2021
|New Bedford, MA
|Zeiterion Performing Arts Center
|December 11, 2021
|Lowell, MA
|Lowell Memorial Auditorium
|December 16, 2021
|Salem, VA
|Salem Civic Center
|December 18, 2021
|Richmond, VA
|Altria Theater
|December 19, 2021
|Tysons, VA
|Capital One Hall
|January 7, 2022
|Pensacola, FL
|Saenger Theatre
|January 8, 2022
|Montgomery, AL
|The Montgomery Performing Arts Centre
|January 14, 2022
|Spartanburg, SC
|Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
|January 15, 2022
|Fayetteville, NC
|Crown Theater
|January 21, 2022
|Fort Pierce, FL
|Sunrise Theater
|January 28, 2022
|Sarasota, FL
|Van Wezel Performing Arts Center
|January 30, 2022
|Orlando, FL
|Dr. Phillips Center – Steinmetz Hall
|February 3, 2022
|Evansville, IN
|Victory Theatre
|February 5, 2022
|Ashland, KY
|Paramount Arts Center
|February 9, 2022
|El Paso, TX
|The Plaza Theatre
|February 11, 2022
|Lubbock, TX
|The Buddy Holly Hall
|February 12, 2022
|Midland, TX
|Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center
|February 16, 2022
|Beaumont, TX
|Jefferson Theatre
|February 17, 2022
|Austin, TX
|ACL Live at The Moody Theater*
|February 19, 2022
|McAllen, TX
|McAllen Performing Arts Center
|February 25, 2022
|Red Bank, NJ
|Count Basie Center for the Arts
|February 26, 2022
|Lancaster, PA
|American Music Theatre
|March 3, 2022
|Cleveland, OH
|Playhouse Square
|March 5, 2022
|Tiffin, OH
|The Ritz Theater
|March 6, 2022
|Saginaw, MI
|DOW Event Center Theater
|March 11, 2022
|Morristown, NJ
|Mayo Performing Arts Center
|March 12, 2022
|New Haven, CT
|College Street Music Hall
|March 19, 2022
|Macon, GA
|Macon City Auditorium
|March 20, 2022
|Athens, GA
|Classic Center
|March 25, 2022
|Fort Smith, AR
|ArcBest Performing Arts Center
|March 26, 2022
|Jonesboro, AR
|First National Bank Arena
|April 2, 2022
|Appleton, WI
|Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
|April 8, 2022
|St. Joseph, MO
|Missouri Theater
|April 9, 2022
|Springfield, MO
|Gillioz Theatre
|April 14, 2022
|Syracuse, NY
|The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater
|April 15, 2022
|Buffalo, NY
|Shea’s Performing Arts Center
|April 30, 2022
|Las Vegas, NV
|The Smith Center
|May 1, 2022
|Thousand Oaks, CA
|Bank of America Performing Arts Center
|May 5, 2022
|San Jose, CA
|San Jose Civic
|May 8, 2022
|Salem, OR
|Elsinore Theatre
|May 10, 2022
|Boise, ID
|Morrison Center
|May 12, 2022
|Grand Junction, CO
|The Avalon Theatre
|May 14, 2022
|Pueblo, CO
|Pueblo Memorial Hall
|May 18, 2022
|Manhattan, KS
|McCain Auditorium
|May 20, 2022
|Brookings, SD
|Swiftel Center
|May 21, 2022
|Fargo, ND
|Scheels Arena
*Tickets go on sale October 15, 2021
Earlier legs of the Point of Know Return Anniversary Tour have been commemorated with the live album release Point of Know Return Live & Beyond. The live album was released on May 28, 2021, by Inside Out Music.