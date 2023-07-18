NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Rock ‘n’ Roll artist Alice Cooper is making a tour stop in North Little Rock this fall.

The hall of famer is set to bring his Too Close For Comfort tour to the Simmons Bank Arena Saturday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale July 21 at 10 a.m. with prices ranging from $49.50 to $149.75.

Alice Cooper was a part of a group formed in 1964, but his solo career skyrocketed in the 70s with hit singles including “School’s Out” and “You & Me”.

Rock fans will also be able to enjoy other rock concerts announced at the arena including shows from 3 Doors Down and Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band.

