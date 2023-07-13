LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Hollywood may be half a continent away from Arkansas, but a vote by the unions representing actors to strike could still be felt in the Natural State.

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists voted Thursday to begin a work stoppage after contract negotiations broke down with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the group representing studios and production companies like Disney, Netflix and others.

While many in Hollywood and other locations had been gearing up for this move, which came two months into another strike by the Writers Guild of America, those familiar with the film production industry in Arkansas say it may be too soon to tell what kind of impact will be seen here.

Arkansas Film Commissioner Christopher Crane told FOX 16 News that if the strike is brief and only lasts a couple of weeks it would not have much impact on the state.

On the other hand, Crane notes that a prolonged strike would mean an uncertain future for productions in the Natural State.

The commissioner said that as of Thursday, when the strike began, there were four productions conducting principal photography around Arkansas.

Crane said those productions should be unaffected by the strike decision.

Reports note that some of the topics driving the wedge between actors and producers include levels of base and residual pay and how streaming has affected them. There are also debates of benefits packages and concerns over the use of artificial intelligence in filmmaking.

The strike from the WGA has been going since May 2, with the Associated Press reporting that there seems to be no signs of an agreement coming anytime soon. This strike caused some live shows end or suspend their seasons early and led some movies and shows including hits like “Stranger Things” and “Family Guy” to halt productions.