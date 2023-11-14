ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart AMP announced on Tuesday that Sammy Hagar will be bringing his “The Best of All Worlds Tour” to Northwest Arkansas on Sunday, August 25, 2024, according to a press release.

Presales start on November 15. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on November 17. Ticket prices will start at $49.50.

Hagar will be joined by bandmates Michael Anthony and Jason Bonham along with guitarist Joe Satriani.

Tickets can be purchased at www.amptickets.com, by calling 479-443-5600, or in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays.