Sammy Kershaw to Headline Get Down Downtown Festival in Downtown Searcy

SEARCY, Ark. (News release) — Festival organizer Main Street Searcy, presenting sponsor Crain Automotive, stage sponsor First Security Bank and music sponsor White River Flooring are proud to present Nashville recording artist Sammy Kershaw as the Saturday night headline act for Get Down Downtown 2019 on Saturday, September 28.

The two-day festival kicks off Friday, September 27, at 6 p.m. with live music by The Pursuit, Dee Dee Jones and Broken Vessels. Activities will resume at 8 a.m. with Get Down Downtown’s debut 5K run, sponsored by ARcare and Pruitt Agency. Live stage performances and vendor activities will begin at 10 a.m. The Unity Health Kid Zone will be in Spring Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. where activities such as children’s stage performances, inflatables, carnival games, rides and face painting will be offered for kids of all ages.

Saturday evening will be a continuation of downtown festivities-including performances on the First Security Bank Stage by Anna Brinker, Sam Shupak, and Wilson Brothers Band. Sammy Kershaw will take the stage at 8 p.m. on the east side of the Courthouse Square.

Since his debut in the early 90s, Kershaw has had a chain of major hit records and sell-out touring schedules. He has released 16 studio albums and his platinum albums have been propelled into record books by songs such as his number one hit “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful” and 10 more Top 10 hits “Cadillac Style”, “Anywhere but Here”, “Haunted Heart”, “Queen of My Double-Wide Trailer”, “I Can’t Reach Her Anymore”, “National Working Woman’s Holiday”, “Third Rate Romance”, “Meant to Be”, “Vidalia”, and “Love of My Life”.

Wilson Brothers Band is Sammy Kershaw’s special guest and will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday night. Their music video “It All Looks Good From Here” debuted at #1 on CMT 12-Pack Countdown and maintained its staying power in the top 3 for 7 consecutive weeks. The album and single were also added to Spotify’s “New Boots” playlist where it has had more than 2 million streams. The group has been nominated for the Nashville Industry Music Award for Best Country Duo or Group and Best Live Country Performer. “Over the past eleven years, Get Down Downtown has welcomed nationally-known recording artists along with local musicians.

We have such a wide range of festival attendees every year so we strive to bring a diverse mix of music genres so there truly is something for everyone during the event,” Main Street Searcy’s executive director and festival coordinator Amy Burton said.

For more information about Get Down Downtown activities, call the Main Street Searcy office at 501-279-9007.