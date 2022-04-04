ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Santana has added a July 12 stop at the Walmart AMP on their “Miraculous Supernatural Tour,” the AMP announced Monday.

According to a press release, tickets for the show go on sale this Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. with prices ranging from $45 to $129.50 plus fees. Tickets can be purchased by calling 479-443-5600, visiting the Walton Arts Center or AMP box offices, or going online to www.amptickets.com.

Fast Track for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added to your order for $10 each. Ticket add-ons will only be delivered via mail.

Patrons will receive tickets and vouchers for add-ons within 30 days prior to the show date via the delivery method selected at checkout.