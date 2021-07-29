Sara Evans performing October 23 at Oaklawn’s event center

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Popular country singer Sara Evans is set to perform at Oaklawn’s event center in Hot Springs on Saturday, October 23 as part of her ‘Copy That Tour’.

Evans, a multi-platinum artist who has won numerous awards for her music over her two-decade career is best known for her chart-topping hit singles “No Place That Far,” “Suds in The Bucket, “A Real Fine Place to Start,” “Born to Fly,” and “A Little Bit Stronger”.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 13 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at Oaklawn’s website.

Doors open at 6 p.m., showtime at 7 p.m.