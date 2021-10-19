Second date added for Morgan Wallen performance at Simmons Bank Arena

Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Wallen has been dropped from performing on “Saturday Night Live” after breaking the show’s COVID-19 protocols. The country singer posted a two-plus minute video on social media Wednesday about the show’s decision. He apologized after he was shown on TikTok socializing mask less at a crowded bar and house party this past weekend in Alabama. (AP Photo/Sanford Myers, File)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Simmons Bank Arena announced that a second date has been added to the Morgan Wallen tour stop in North Little Rock.

According to arena officials, Wallen and his special guest Hardy & Earnest will now be playing a show on Friday, Nov. 19.

On Monday, officials announced that the country singer will be in the Little Rock metro on Saturday, Nov. 20, as well.

“Adding a second show is not something that happens very often,” Simmons Bank Arena Director of Marketing Jana DeGeorge said. “There has been a lot of demand for this event and we are excited to give fans another chance to see the show.”

Wallen will be joined by other entertainers who are making their way to North Little Rock including country music icons Reba McEntire and George Strait.

For more information on the tour dates and tickets, visit SimmonsBankArena.com.