ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Chart-topping rock band Shinedown will be stopping at the Walmart AMP Oct. 5 as part of their Revolutions Live Tour.

The band will be supported by Papa Roach and Spiritbox.

A release from the Walmart AMP says that the band has “cemented their status as one of the most vital and forward-thinking powerhouses in modern rock, embodying the kind of creative dynamism, constant evolution, singular vision and an uncompromising honesty that transcends boundaries.”

The band is currently number one on Billboard’s Greatest of All Time Mainstream Rock Artists chart.

Presales start on Wednesday, May 3. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 5. Standard ticket prices range from $35 to $125 plus applicable fees.

Tickets and add-ons can be purchased at WaltonArtsCenter.org, by calling 479-443-5600 or in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. or the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays.