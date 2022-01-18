Simmons Bank Arena announces Knotfest Roadshow tour

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Simmons Bank Arena announced Tuesday that heavy metal band group Slipknot will perform live at the Simmons Bank Arena this spring.

According to Simmons Bank Arena officials, Slipknot will bring their Knotfest Roadshow tour to the Little Rock metro along with special guest In This Moment & Jinjer on March 25.

Arena officials also previously announced that legendary rock band Journey will perform live in concert at the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

Slipknot member Clown expressed his excitement on the new tour announcement, readying fans with “Get ready for a brand-new experience. See you soon.”

Band member Corey Taylor added that the group is excited about bringing the two-legged tour to the U.S. and urges fans to stay safe during this time.

“Even with everything going on in the world right now, we’re still extremely excited to come back out in the states, with two different, exciting packages,” Taylor said. “Whether it’s In This Moment and Jinjer, or Cypress and Ho99o9, we pride ourselves in bringing our fans the epicenter of our music and art. Come celebrate with us and try to stay as safe as we will be.”

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. with prices ranging from $39.50 to $139.50.

For more information on the tour dates and tickets, visit SimmonsBankArena.com.