NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Simmons Bank Arena is bringing the “Rock Resurrection” tour to North Little Rock.

Skillet and Theory of a Deadman will hit the stage with special guests Saint Asonia at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 16, at 10 a.m., with a six-ticket limit per household.

In recent weeks Simmons Bank Arena has announced other rock acts such as Dropkick Murphys, Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band and Nickelback.

Tickets can be purchased at the Simmons Bank Arena box office or at ticketmaster.com.