Spa-Con organizers adds video game tournament to schedule of events

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – A pop culture and entertainment convention coming to central Arkansas this fall is adding an interactive competition to its list of events.

Organizers with the fifth annual Spa-Con convention said they are adding the Spa-Con Showdown 2021 video game tournament to their convention schedule.

“The tournament will feature talent from across the state and beyond,” Hot Springs Marketing Director Bill Solleder said. “This is sure to be the most impressive video game event in Arkansas in over a year and a half.”

According to Solleder, the video game tournament will have cash prizes for the top finishers. The tournament is limited to 96 players and the deadline to register is noon on Thursday, Sept. 23.

Organizers also noted that they will also have other well-known pop culture figures coming to the convention, including actor Rodger Bumpass, best known as the voice of Squidward in “Spongebob Squarepants” and “A League of Their Own” and “Orange is the New Black” actress Lori Petty.

“Our celebration of pop culture and comics brings together a diverse audience that loves everything from Batman to ‘Stranger Things,’ Pac-Man to Mario Smash Bros, Dungeons and Dragons to Pokémon, and everything in between,” Solleder said.

The convention will be held on Sept. 24-26 at the Hot Springs Convention Center and Bank OZK Arena. For more information about the convention visit the event website at Spa-Con.org.