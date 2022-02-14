LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Legendary comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short will be performing at Simmons Bank Arena on Friday, Sept. 23.

The comedy duo is bringing their ‘You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!’ tour to North Little Rock for a 7:30 show.

These two titans of comedy have been touring together since 2015 when they launched their first live show entitled ‘A Very Stupid Conversation.’

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb 18 at 10 a.m. and will be available at Ticketmaster.com or at the Arena Box Office.