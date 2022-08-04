LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Central Arkansas will have less comedy than expected in the fall.

The Steve Martin and Martin Short “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today” show scheduled for Sept. 23 at Simmons Bank Arena has been canceled. A scheduling conflict led to the cancellation, an arena representative stated.

Refunds are being made. If a ticket was purchased on-site at the arena, the buyer will have to return to the box office for a refund, otherwise money will be returned by the payment method used.

The show has been removed from the arena’s online calendar, and Ticketmaster lists the show as canceled.

The tour’s Sept. 24 and 25 stops in Memphis and New Orleans remain on Ticketmaster. The Facebook listing for the event also shows it as being canceled.