ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sting will perform at the Walmart AMP for his “My Songs World Tour” on Thursday, Oct. 12.

The worldwide tour of the Grammy-Award winner will be singing some of his timeless hits such as “Every Breath You Take,” “Roxanne,” “Shape of My Heart” and many more.

Sting will be accompanied by an electric rock ensemble. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the music starts at 8 p.m., according to a press release.

Members of Sting’s Fan Club will have the opportunity to access exclusive pre-sale tickets before the general public by visiting Sting.com, the press release states. Presales start on April 12. The general on sale will start at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 14. Standard ticket prices range from $39.50 to 179.50 plus fees.

Learn more about Walmart add-ons such as the recently announced AMP Underground club experience, Fast Track and other changes made such as digital tickets.

Purchase tickets and add-ons at AMPTickets.com, by calling 479-443-5600, or in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. or the Walton Arts Center Box Office from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays.