LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Those wishing for a Christmas tuneful turn will want to check out Sounds of the Season at the Arkansas State Capitol.

Choirs from across the state will be performing from now until Friday, Dec. 15. Performances begin at 9 a.m., with the last performances of the day beginning at 2:40 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 8 9 a.m. Greenbrier Junior High Bella Voce Choir

9:20 a.m. Mena High School Spotlight Singers

9:40 a.m. Bryant Jr. High School 9th Grade Treble Chorus

10 a.m. Sylvan Hills Elementary Bear Tones 4th & 5th Grade Choir

10:20 a.m. Horace Mann Magnet Middle School Advance Choirs

10:40 a.m. Crossett Middle School Eagle Sounds

11 a.m. Sylvan Hills Jr. High Choir

11:20 a.m. Izard County Consolidated Cougar Choir

11:40 a.m. Horace Mann Middle School Choir

12 p.m. Annie Camp Jr. High School Treble Choir

12:20 p.m. Annie Camp Jr. High School Annie Camp Combined Chorus

12:40 p.m. Douglas MacArthur Jr. High Choir

1 p.m. Douglas MacArthur Jr. High Choir

1:20 p.m. Farmington Jr. High Advanced Treble Choir

1:40 p.m. Farmington Sr. High Crimson Select Ensemble

2 p.m. Maumelle Charter High School Choirs

12:20 p.m. Maumelle Charter High School Choirs

2:40 p.m. Hamburg Elementary Choir

Monday, Dec. 11 9 a.m. Walnut Ridge High School Choir

9:20 a.m. Angie Grant Elementary Panther Choir

9:40 a.m. Oakbrooke Elementary Honor Choir

10 a.m. Camden Fairview Middle School Performing Choir

10:20 a.m. Chicot Elementary 2nd Grade Choir

11 a.m. Maumelle Middle School Stinger Singers

11:20 a.m. Christ the King School Choir

11:40 a.m. Watson Chapel High School Choir

12 p.m. Bryant Jr. High School Tenor/Bass & Dolce Vita Men

12:20 p.m. Bryant Jr. High School Hornet Harmony

12:40 p.m. Bob Courtway Middle School Choir

1 p.m. Lakeside Jr. High 7th Grade Choir

1:20 p.m. Wynne High School Concert Choir

1:40 p.m. Prairie Grove High School Tiger Honor Choir

2 p.m. Wynne High School Treble Choir

2:20 p.m. Benton Jr. High School 8th Concert Choir

2:40 p.m. Benton Jr. High School 9th Concert Choir

Tuesday, Dec. 12 9 a.m. Monticello High School Concert Choir

9:20 a.m. Bryant High School Tenor/Bass Chorus & Bella Voce

10 a.m. Chicot Elementary Chicot Stars

10:20 a.m. Pinnacle View Middle School Advanced Mixed Ensemble

10:40 a.m. Carolyn Lewis Elementary Choir

11 a.m. Greenwood Jr, High & Sr. High School Chorus

11:20 a.m. Greenwood High School Vocal Jazz

11:40 a.m. Searcy High School Concert Choir

12 p.m. Washington Middle School Music Production

12:20 p.m. El Dorado High School Wassail Singers

12:40 p.m. Morrilton High School Bel Canto & Ensemble

1 p.m. Crestwood Elementary Choir

1:20 p.m. Brookland High School Sophomore Select & Concert Choir

2 p.m. Magnolia High School V/GENTS

2:20 p.m. Magnolia High School Bel Canto

2:40 p.m. Magnolia High School Chamber Choir

Wednesday, Dec. 13 9 a.m. Bryant Middle School Stinger Singers

9:20 a.m. Peake Elementary New Edition Choir

9:40 a.m. White Hall Middle School Choirs

10 a.m. Ellen Smith Elementary Tiger Tones

10:20 a.m. Clarksville High School Chamber Choir

10:40 a.m. Cabe Elementary Honor Choir

11 a.m. Searcy High School Sophomore Chorus

11:20 a.m. Waldron High School Choir

11:40 a.m. Ms. Karen’s Dance Studio

12 p.m. Batesville Jr. High Charter Choirs

12:20 p.m. Southside Charter High School Sr. Madrigals

12:40 p.m. Alma High School Chamber Choir

1 p.m. Gosnell Jr. High Beginning Choir

1:20 p.m. Benton Panther Middle School Select Choir

1:40 p.m. Perritt Primary School Nickelodeon Choir

2 p.m. Jessieville Elementary Show Choir

2:20 p.m. Valley View Choirs

2:40 p.m. Benton Jr High School Heartsong

Thursday, Dec. 14 9 a.m. Conway Jr. High Tenor-Bass Choir

9:20 a.m. Springhill Elementary Choir

9:40 a.m. Greenbrier Eastside Elementary Entertainers

10 a.m. Hardin Elementary Elflandia – 3rd grade Elves

10:20 a.m. Moody Elementary Moody Singers

10:40 a.m. Batesville High School Charter Choirs

11:20 a.m. Maumelle High School Hornet Singers

11:40 a.m. Searcy High School Freshman Chorus

12 p.m. Pinkston Middle School – Mountain Home Varsity Choir

12:20 p.m. Bauxite Middle School Choir

12:40 p.m. Bauxite High School Choir

11 1:PM Gosnell High School Mixed Choir

1:20 p.m. Gosnell High School Madrigals

1:40 p.m. Conway Jr. High Concert Treble

2 p.m. Conway Jr. High Advanced Treble

2:20 p.m. Hot Springs World Class Jr. Academy Choir

2:40 p.m. Hot Springs World Class High School Trojan Choir

Friday, Dec. 15 9 a.m. Carl Stuart Middle School 7th Grade Select Ensemble

9:20 a.m. Preston & Florence Mattison Elementary Mattison Music Makers

9:40 a.m. West Memphis Jr. High Choir

10 a.m. Singers of Pine Forest Elementary

10:20 a.m. Cabe Elementary Gurdon 5th-7th Grade Choir

10:40 a.m. Main Street Visual & Performing Arts Magnet Hot Springs Show Choir

11 a.m. Greene County Tech Jr. High Chamber Singers

11:20 a.m. Greene County Tech Golden Eagle Singers

11:40 a.m. Crossett High School Kantorei

12 p.m. Maumelle Charter Middle School 7th Grade Choir

12:20 p.m. Brookland Jr. High 7th & 9th Grade Lady Bearcat Singers

12:40 p.m. Brookland Jr. High 8th Grade Bearcat Lady Singers

1 p.m. Lake Hamilton Intermediate School 5th Grade Select Choir

1:20 p.m. Huntsville High School Choir

1:40 p.m. Butterfield Trail Mixed Chorus

2 p.m. Northridge Middle School 8th Grade Chorus

2:20 p.m. Magnolia Middle School IV (G.E.N.T.)

2:40 p.m. Glen Rose High School Una Voce

Further information on capitol events through the holiday season may be found on the Arkansas Secretary of State’s website at SOS.Arkansas.gov.