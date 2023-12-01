ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Styx and Foreigner are coming to Walmart AMP in 2024, according to a release.

Their “Farewell Tour” will be making a stop in Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. and music starting at 6:45 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 8 with standard ticket prices ranging from $39.50 to $349.50.

Tickets can be purchased at AMPTickets.com, by calling 479-443-5600, or in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays.