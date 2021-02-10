Brady-Brate trophy pass wows Bucs’ Super Bowl boat parade

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans arrives before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Even on the water, it seems the connection between seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady and his receivers cannot be denied.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers held a boat parade Wednesday to celebrate their first NFL title in 18 years on a sun-splashed day with thousands of fans lining the Hillsborough River near downtown Tampa.

At one point, Brady was captured on video tossing the NFL’s Lombardi Trophy from his boat across the water to a shirtless Cameron Brate in another boat. That brought wild cheers from fans and players.

Brady threw two of his three touchdown passes in the team’s 31-9 Super Bowl victory over the Kanas City Cheifs to Rob Gronkowski, who teamed with Brate to form one of the best tight end tandems in the NFL this season.

As the parade came to a close, coach Bruce Arians said the Bucs could easily repeat as champions if the team stays intact. Brady has already said he’ll be back, and Arians is determined to hold on to several other key players, too.

“We have the best coaching staff in the NFL. And we damn sure have the best players in the NFL,” Arians said. “We’re going to keep the band together.”

Mayor Jane Castor had emphasized that people attending the parade needed to wear masks outdoors and observe social distancing rules.

It appeared many abided by the mask order but many others did not. There were also dozens of people on private boats, kayaks and other watercraft crowding the river to catch a glimpse of the team. They were directed to stay at least 50 feet (15 meters) from the boats carrying players.

After Tampa Bay’s winin Sunday’s title game, throngs of people gathered in the city’s entertainment districts. Many were seen maskless despite the orders requiring them.

For Tampa Bay players and the team’s fans, celebrating their first Super Bowl win since the 2002 season was the main attraction on Wednesday.

“We just made history in all the world,” said linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul. “This means so much to me, I’ll do it again. We’re gonna do it again.”

Wide receiver Chris Godwin said the team came together at the right time. After a sluggish start, the Buccaneers reeled off eight straight wins to claim the championship.

“We fought all year. We stuck together. And now we’re world champions,” Godwin said.

Brian Ford, chief operating officer of the Buccaneers, said in video announcement that fans should heed the rules as they celebrate the team’s victory.

“It’s essential we do it the right way,” Ford said. “We want to do our part to ensure it’s done in a safe and responsible manner.”

Also Wednesday, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis lashed out at the news media when he suggested there is bias in coverage of the pandemic, particularly at the Super Bowl in Tampa.

“You don’t care as much when it’s a peaceful protest,” he said at an appearance in the city of Venice, south of Tampa. “You don’t care as much if you’re celebrating a (President Joe) Biden election. You only care about if it’s people you don’t like.”

DeSantis attended the Super Bowl and was photographed at times not wearing a mask despite a requirement to do so.

Associated Press writer Curt Anderson in St. Petersburg contributed to this report.