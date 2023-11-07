LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Eureka Springs has been named one of the top 10 travel destinations in the world in an annual survey.

The U.S.-based online travel guide Travel Lemming put the Carroll County city at 10 on its annual list, sharing the honor with such exotic locales as Yucatán, Mexico, and Guatapé, Colombia. The list ultimately ranked 50 world travel destinations.

The article referred to the city as an “unexpected artists’ enclave” and cites “historic structures, artsy vibes, and sacred healing waters” as some of the town’s biggest draws. It also notes the “streams and grottos [that] trickle through downtown” and the surrounding natural beauty.

“I never expected to thoroughly enjoy my time in Arkansas, but visiting Eureka Springs single-handedly changed my entire perception of the state. The town is a surprising hotspot for arts and culture that far outshines its nearby Ozark counterparts,” Travel Lemming writer Laura McFarland stated.

This is the latest tourism honor for the northwest Arkansas city. In March, Southern Living raked Eureka Springs at No. 17 on its list of the 50 Best Small Towns in the South.