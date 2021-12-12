Sweet Sorrow: Man plays melody on piano in home destroyed by storms

Muhlenberg County, KY — A video of a Kentucky man playing the piano in his otherwise destroyed home has gone viral.

The video was posted by Whitney Brown after a tornado ripped through America’s Heartland, causing devastating damage.

Brown said the man in the video is her brother, Jordan Baize, who lost him home, but whose family made it out safely.

Brown said she was standing in his bedroom packing anything she could salvage when she heard the most beautiful sound: music.

Jordan was sitting at his grand piano, playing the Gaither Vocal Band’s song, “There’s Something About That Name.”

Brown said everything around her brother in that moment was broken. The piano had water damage and missing keys.

Brown said her brother didn’t know she was taking a video at the time.

She said her brother is using his gift to glorify God the best way he knows how.