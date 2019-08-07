Taylor Swift to perform at MTV Video Music Awards

FILE – This April 23, 2019 file photo shows Taylor Swift at the Time 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world in New York. Swift is set to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards. MTV announced Wednesday, Aug. 7, that the pop star will hit the stage on Aug. 26 at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift is set to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards.

MTV announced Wednesday that the pop star will hit the stage on Aug. 26 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Swift and Ariana Grande are the most nominated acts, competing for 10 awards each. Swift’s nominations include video of the year, song of the year, best visual effects and more.

The VMAs will be three days after Swift releases her seventh album, “Lover.” Her gay pride anthem, “You Need to Calm Down,” is nominated for video of the year along with Grande’s “thank u, next,” Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy,” Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road,” 21 Savage and J. Cole’s “A Lot,” and Jonas Brothers’ “Sucker.”

Comedian-actor Sebastian Maniscalco will be host.