LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This weekend in the Natural State there is no shortage of entertainment, outdoors and free local events to explore including a birthday party for an alligator.

This weekend is the last weekend that Rent School Edition will be showing at the Argenta Community Theater in North Little Rock. The final performances will be Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Friday night, the Little Rock Folk Club presents Loren Barrigar and son LJ Barrigar in concert at Hibernia Irish Tavern. Tickets are $10 and show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Lake Catherine State Park is hosting an Owl Prowl Friday night at the amphitheater at 8 p.m. There will be a 45-minute program about the owls that live in the park, and there will also be a short hike down one of the trails.

Saturday morning at the Little Rock Zoo, there will be a birthday party for the zoo’s American alligator Amos. There will be a chat with Amos’s keeper as well as lots of decorations for the birthday boy all for the price of admission.

In Jacksonville on Saturday morning, The Market at 9 Municipal Drive will be hosting a Titans Obstacle race for kids 6-15. There will be a mud run, slip n’ slide, tire run, balance beam walk and much more. Admission is free and there will be waves going every 30 minutes beginning at 9 a.m.

Also on Saturday, the Ozark Folk Center State Park is hosting the Arkansas Banjo & Fiddle Championships & Concert. Admission is free for both state championship contests from 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For those getting ready to go back to school, the Josephine Pankey Community Center in Little Rock is hosting a free Back To School Bash. There will be school supplies, health info and updates, emergency vehicles to explore, as well as game, food and more.

Saturday night at The Hall, they will be hosting Motion Emotion in Motion, a circus arts performance event inspired by mental health. Tickets start at $25 and doors open at 7:15 p.m.

Also on Saturday night, Top of the Rock Chorus presents “Turn The Radio On’, an exploration of music from the roaring twenties up to current day. Tickets are $15 and the event is being held at the Sylvan Hills High School Performing Arts Center in Sherwood.

On Sunday evening, rising heavy metal stars Motionless In White, In This Moment, Fit For A King and From Ashes To New bring the Dark Horizon Tour to Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock. Tickets start at $39.50 and show starts at 6:30 p.m.

To stay on top of everything happening in central Arkansas, check out our local events calendar.